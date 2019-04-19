Seeking St. Augustine’s second location

Starting on Monday, April 22nd archaeological digs in the North Davis Shores area will begin as part of an investigation to test a possible location for St. Augustine’s second settlement which dates from 1566 to 1572.

The project is being conducted by a team from the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology under the direction of Research Professor Dr. Chester DePratter.

Project work will be in the city’s rights-of-way and in Oglethorpe Park, for which the team has secured permits from the city’s Public Works Department. The project is expected to conclude during the first week of May.

For information, contact Dr. Chester DePratter at cbdeprat@mailbox.sc.edu.