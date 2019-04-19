FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road A1A

Daytime lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8256 A1A South for drainage pipe replacement at driveway.

State Road 13 from State Road 16 to north of Collier Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment placement and material removal.

State Road 16 from County Road 16A to James Avenue

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road widening.

State Road 16 from South Francis Road to Whisper Ridge Drive

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for FPL pole replacement.

State Road 312 at the Mickler O’Connell Bridge

Daytime lane closures Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. over the Matanzas River for routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 1 from West San Carlos Avenue to Dismukes Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

U.S. 1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road

Daytime lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction of a new turn lane.

U.S. 1 from Arapaho Avenue to Old Dixie Highway

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a new access/driveway.

U.S. 1 from Calle Madrid to Old Moultrie Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for median work.

U.S. 1 from Rambla Street to Fifth Street

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for FPL electrical pole replacement.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.