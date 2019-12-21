Editorial: Little known facts about Florida history

Did you know that not one Floridian voted for Abraham Lincoln in 1860? ​​​​​ Historic City News has collected some fun, little known facts about Florida history and we’d like to share them with you.

In 1867, commissioned U.S. postal carriers treaded through 60 miles of sand between West Palm Beach and Miami to deliver letters and packages.

Did you know that alligators and crocodiles don’t coexist anywhere else in the world except South Florida?

Bessie Stringfield was the first black female motorcyclist to bike alone across the United States. To avoid a citation during the Jim Crow era in Miami, she was asked by a cop to do bike tricks.

The largest snowfall recorded in Florida was four inches on February 13, 1899, in Union County.

About 3.48 million Canadians arrived in the Sunshine State last year, up from 3.35 million in 2016, which reverses three years of declining numbers from our neighbors to the North.

Florida is home to the world’s most dangerous tree – the Manchineel tree. Sometimes knows as the “beach apple,” it’s found in the Everglades and on the Caribbean coast.

Florida ranks third in the number of endangered or threatened species in the U.S. Hawaii is first.

Fernandina Beach, the small North Florida town, was so filled with pirates, thieves and smugglers that President James Monroe called it a “festering fleshpot”.