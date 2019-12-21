Chanukah celebrations bring generations together

On Monday, December 23rd, at 5:45 p.m., Chabad of St Johns invites Historic City News families to participate in the Chanukah Helicopter Gelt Drop; when chocolate coins will rain down from the sky at the Nocatee Splash Park. Giving gelt (money) to children at Chanukah is an ancient Jewish custom.

After the children collect their treasures, they will be treated to a Chanukah light show following the kindling of a giant glowing menorah. The show will be accompanied by lively music and a smorgasbord of Chanukah treats.

“Chanukah brings generations together, surrounded by the light of tradition,” said Rabbi Mendel Sharfstein, director at Chabad of St Johns. “During the time of the Chanukah story, our ancestors rededicated the Holy Temple in Jerusalem with the lighting of the menorah. Today, we rededicate ourselves to making this world a better and brighter place.”

Then, on Thursday, December 26th, at 6:30 p.m. at the World Golf Hall of Fame, come participate in a giant menorah lighting. Then, enjoy music and dancing and the traditional Chanukah treats of latkas (potato pancakes) and doughnuts.

The highlight of Chanukah is the kindling of an eight-branch candelabra — the menorah — on each of the eight nights of the holiday.