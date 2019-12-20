St Johns County School District Programs of Choice Showcase

The Career and Technical Education Office invited Historic City News readers to attend the “Programs of Choice Showcase” with their St Johns County middle and high school students on Thursday, January 9th at the World Golf Village Convention Center.

Programs of Choice are offered to support a student’s interests, career plans, or advanced academic needs. A student who enrolls in a Program of Choice participates in theme-related classes over a multi-year time period.

“More than 40 percent of high school students in St Johns County are enrolled in various Programs of Choice which include Junior ROTC, Center for the Arts, International Baccalaureate and Advanced International Certificate of Education, as well as 20 Career Academy options,” reported Christina Langston, Chief of Community Relations for the St Johns County School District.

From 3:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. students and staff from each high school will be on hand to provide information and answer questions about the Programs of Choice offered at their schools. Information about program requirements and registration will also be available.

Any student who meets an individual program’s requirements and who can provide their own transportation may be approved to attend any high school, on a “space available” basis.