FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

State Road A1A North from Broken Pottery Drive to Guana River Road

Daytime lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tree and brush trimming.

State Road 13 from State Road 16 to north of Collier Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment placement and material removal.

State Road 13 from River Chase Drive to Holly Berry Lane

Daytime lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for placement of a new electric pole.

State Road 16 from International Golf Parkway to South Francis Road

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for FPL pole replacement.

State Road 16 from County Road 16A to James Avenue

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road widening.

State Road 207 from Highland Boulevard to Pinecrest Street

Daytime lane closures Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. four new driveway construction.

U.S. 1 from Arapaho Avenue to Old Dixie Highway

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a new access/driveway.

U.S. 1 from Calle Madrid to Old Moultrie Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for median work.

U.S. 1 from Rambla Street to Fifth Street

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for FPL electrical pole replacement.

U.S. 1 at County Road 210

Daytime lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for placement of a new electric pole.

U.S. 1 south of State Road 312

Nighttime lane closures in both directions Sunday from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

6464 U.S. 1 South

Daytime lane closures Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to replace a drainage pipe at a driveway.