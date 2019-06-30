FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Wednesday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Wednesday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road 16 from College Drive to South Collins Avenue (437630-1-52-01)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Tuesday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for construction related to the lighting project.

State Road 16 from south of Collins Avenue to Varella Avenue

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for road work at the intersection of Collins Avenue.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. for bridge repairs.

U.S. 1 from West San Carlos Avenue to Dismukes Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Wednesday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Wednesday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project B