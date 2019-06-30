Independence Day meetup at the Castillo on July 4, 2019

For those Historic City News readers located in or near St. Augustine, come Celebrate Independence Day, July 4th, with the Saint Augustine Tea Party. Patriots will be welcome all day during the celebration, according to Chairman Lance Thate and the Tea Party Crew.

The Saint Augustine Tea Party will celebrate Independence Day at the Castillo de San Marcos and we invite you to stop by visit the Dartmouth, the 35-foot boat-float, which will be birthed in the South parking lot of the fort, Thursday morning, right at the walkway to the Castillo entrance on the waterfront.

Bring chairs or blankets for the free two-hour concert preceding the fireworks, performed from the Gazebo in the Plaza de la Constitution beginning at 6:00 p.m. The fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Seats on the Dartmouth will be limited, but there will be plenty of room under the canopy right next to the Dartmouth. Arrive early, no later than 5:00 p.m., as there will be no access to or from the parking lot of the Castillo de San Marcos from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Call Dave 904-429-5001 today, to ask when the setup and decorating of the Dartmouth will begin.