City of St Augustine Beach Commission Meeting

On July 1, 2019 the City of St Augustine Beach held a Commission Meeting, discussing and presenting issues like the resident/ property owner survey results, Ordinances concerning environmental protection, paid parking, live streaming of meetings, the 2020 US Census, and a special budget meeting.

The resident/ property owner survey determined that residents maintain a high quality of life and intend to maintain residency in the City’s limits. Survey respondents value a strong sense of community, nature, the beach, environmental protection, and small/local businesses. To receive a full survey report, please email Communications and Events Coordinator, Cindy Walker, at cwalker@cityofsab.org.

Next, ordinances concerning environmental protection were discussed. The first Ordinance (19-03) prohibits the sale and distribution of polystyrene containers (Styrofoam) and plastic straws. The next Ordinance (19-04) prohibits the sale and distribution of single-use plastic bags by retail establishments. After public input and deliberation, the Commission decided to pass both ordinances. They will go into effect January 1, thus allowing for an implementation period, during which extensive educational materials will be provided to the community. The Commission would like to thank the members of the public who came to the meeting to express their insight on these issues.

An Ordinance (19-08) to allow for the establishment of resident-only parking systems, was discussed, presented for a final reading, and passed. To establish a resident-only parking system on a street, a resident of such street must contact the City Manager’s Office with a receipt of support from 60% of residents of the street. Then, signage will be placed on the street and residents will be issued a permit to display on the windshield of their vehicle. Two permits may be issued per residence per year. Residents who own their home are eligible for a three-year permit; all other residents (those who rent, for example) are eligible for a one-year permit that may be renewed with proof of continued residency. If a permit holder is no longer a resident, the permit must be transferred to the new property owner/ residents. Fees for the issuance of permits is to be determined by the Commission by resolution at the August Commission Meeting.

A related Ordinance (19-09) to change parking regulations in Chapter 19 of the City Code, was presented for a final reading and passed. The changes to Chapter 19 include the creation of the Parking Enforcement Specialist position and prohibits overnight camping on plazas East and West of Beach Blvd, Ocean Hammock Park, and in areas designated for paid parking.

The first reading of Ordinance (19-11) to add cigarette butts and other tobacco products as a form of litter was presented and passed. It will be presented for a final reading at the August Commission meeting.

For the City’s live streaming of meetings to be compliant with ADA standards, they must meet certain closed captioning standards. A Request for Proposals (RFP) for this service was sent and closed. The City received one proposal from Swagit Productions. After discussion, the Commission decided to explore other service options. In the meantime, live streaming of meetings will resume on the City of St. Augustine Beach YouTube channel.

At the April 1 Commission Meeting, City Attorney Jim Wilson announced his intent to resign. So, the City created and advertised a Request for Proposals (RFP) to fill this position. The City received two applicants – Attorney Ralf Brookes of Cape Coral and Attorney Stephanie Marchman of the firm Gray Robinson in Gainesville. After the June 17 meeting, Coquina Law submitted a proposal that includes our current Attorney Jim Wilson for 4-6 more months to train Attorney Jeremiah Mulligan, who would then take over as City Attorney. The Commission then decided to re-advertise an RFP and voted to increase Coquina Law’s current retainer.

County Commissioner James John requested that a St. Augustine Beach Commissioner join the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee. Commissioner Maggie Kostka stepped up to serve as a local representative on this committee, with Vice Mayor England serving as an alternate.

A Special Budget Meeting will be held on July 31, 2019 at 6 pm at St. Augustine Beach City Hall. At this meeting, the tentative millage will be decided.

A Special Meeting on the Comprehensive Plan will be held on July 2 at 5:30 pm at St. Augustine Beach City Hall (2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080.)