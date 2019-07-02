Pilot Club installs officers

Historic City News was informed that the Pilot Club of St. Augustine has named Jo Brown as its new president during an installation ceremony June 19th.

Lynne Stephenson, immediate past district governor for the Florida District of Pilot and a past president of the St. Augustine club, officiated.

Installations also included Vicki Sellner, president-elect; Rene Naughton, corresponding secretary; Anne Heymen, recording secretary; Sara Hetherington, treasurer; Leslie Coleman, assistant treasurer; and board members Kay Burtin and Sue Allen, two-year directors; Liz Whalen, Kay David and Tadzia Alexander, outgoing president, one-year directors.

Brown presented members with denim aprons printed with the Pilot name to wear to the club’s fundraising events. The community-based organization was founded in 1936 and projects have included the War Memorial in the Plaza; Lifeline; the emergency medical response system; and support for those suffering from brain injuries.