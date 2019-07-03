Rules for the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument Fireworks Over the Matanzas

National Park Service spokesman Anthony Vela reported important rules and guidelines for Historic City News readers attending Independence Day, Fireworks Over the Matanzas Thursday, July 4th, 2019.

If you’re planning on viewing the fireworks from the grounds of the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, please remember these important regulations that will be enforced:

• Help keep your National Park beautiful by carrying your trash out with you. Littering violations are subject to a fine of up to $130

• The parking lot of the Castillo de San Marcos will be closed from approximately 8:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. in conjunction with street closures throughout the downtown area. Vehicles parked in the parking lot will not be able to leave until the city streets are reopened to vehicular traffic.

• Parking is also available at the Historic Downtown Parking Facility (city parking garage) adjacent to the Visitor Information Center at 10 W. Castillo Drive.

• Alcohol is prohibited on public property, streets and sidewalks including the grounds of the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument.

• Using or possessing fireworks on the grounds of the Castillo is prohibited. Fireworks will be confiscated and persons possessing or using fireworks are subject to a fine up to $100 or arrest.

• Parking is enforced by the National Park Service 7 days a week including Sundays and Federal Holidays from 8:00a – 5:00p. Pay stations will be operational and enforced on July 4th.

• Vehicles illegally parked outside of marked parking spaces, in parking spaces signed for motorcycles only, upon sidewalks, on the grass or otherwise in violation of federal, state or city statutes will be cited and/or towed at the owner’s expense. No vehicles over 21 feet are permitted in the Castillo lot.

• Fireworks are scheduled to begin over Matanzas Bay at 9:30p. For additional information please visit citystaug.com/Fireworks. Have a great time with friends and family, but please keep it safe and legal!