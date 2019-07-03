Police Department will broadcast fireworks on Facebook Live

Historic City News readers are invited to join the St Augustine Police Department for Fireworks over the Matanzas when it is broadcast on Facebook Live July 4, 2019 at 9:00 p.m. and let them bring the display to you.

In an effort to reach all of our community (past and present), who are unable to make it downtown or those who just choose to avoid the traffic and the heat, you now have the option to enjoy the fireworks display on your computer or compatible mobile device.

“We want all visitors to have a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July,” Cecilia Aiple told local reporters today. “For those visitors who still are traveling to view the fireworks in person, we encourage you to take advantage of the free parking at city owned parking lots and street parking.”

The audio and video feed of the evenings Independence Day display from the St Augustine Municipal Marina will be narrated by local personality Pete Melfi. To learn more on parking visit www.citystaug.com.