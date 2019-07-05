FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road A1A from Dolphin Boulevard to Solana Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for roadside work.

State Road 13 at Majestic Oaks Parkway

Daytime road closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, starting July 15 for approximately two weeks, for roadside work.

State Road 16 from south of Collins Avenue to Varella Avenue

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for road work at the intersection of Collins Avenue.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Thursday and Friday from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. for bridge repairs.

U.S. 1 at County Road 210

Daytime lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for removal of barrier wall.

U.S. 1 from Southpark Boulevard to Lewis Point Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for new access construction.

U.S. 1 from West San Carlos Avenue to Dismukes Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Tuesday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.