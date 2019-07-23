FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road 13 just north of Majestic Oak Parkway (410214-7)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for grout injection in the north and southbound lanes.

State Road 13 from Davis Pond Boulevard to Fruit Cove Terrace

Daytime southbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for new access construction.

State Road 16 from south of Collins Avenue to Varella Avenue

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for road work at the intersection of Collins Avenue.

State Road 16 from County Road 16A to Pacetti Road/International Golf Parkway (437630-1)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Wednesday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for a highway lighting project.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. for bridge repairs.

U.S. 1 from State Road 206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing and drainage work.

U.S. 1 from Southpark Boulevard to Lewis Point Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for new access construction.

U.S. 1 from Watson Road to Shores Boulevard

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for utility pole replacement.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.