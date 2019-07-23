Tea Party heeds the call to stand strong and stand united

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend tonight’s open meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party, July 23rd at 6:30 p.m., held at the Village Inn located at 900 N. Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Saint Augustine. Author and national talk radio cohost, Curtis S Bennett will be the guest speaker.

Formerly from Philadelphia, Bennett now resides in Interlachen. He has published 25 books, is a national conservative talk radio co-host, and is a columnist for several national political online news journals. He is also a former Vice Chairman of the Putnam County Republican Executive Committee, and a dedicated member of American Legion Post 45.

“We must stand together and restore the principles on which this great republic was founded. Imperfect as it has been, at times, we have a proud history of overcoming adversity and obstacles as a nation,” Bennett said. “Will you lend your voices to my voice in saying, Save the United States of America while we still can?”

Bennett is a decorated war veteran, who served in the United States Navy during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He served aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, and the conventional aircraft carrier USS Saratoga.

Bennett has degrees in the Social Sciences and Criminal Justice. In 2012, he graduated Magna Cum Laude in Political Science/Public Administration from the University of North Florida.

Join us for a very important presentation. Question and answer session to follow. There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate. Visit our Website: SaintAugustineTeaParty.Org