FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road 13 just north of Majestic Oak Parkway (410214-7)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for grout injection in the north and southbound lanes.

State Road 16 from County Road 16A to Pacetti Road/International Golf Parkway (437630-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a highway lighting project.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. for bridge repairs.

U.S. 1 from State Road 206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing and drainage work.

U.S. 1 north of Lewis Point Road

Daytime lane closures Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for media construction.

West King Street over San Sebastian River

Nighttime bridge closure Sunday and Monday from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. over the San Sebastian River for routine bridge maintenance.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.