Fish Island wins approval for $6.5 million Florida Forever funding

It is a great day for St Augustine and St Johns County conservationists, now that the Florida Cabinet has voted to allocate $6.5 million to the North Florida Land Trust for the purchase of Fish Island; a prime parcel in St Johns County.

The 57-acre property abuts Anastasia Island along SR-312. It has been the bone of contention at both city and county commission meetings reported by Historic City News as well as Internet publicity since it was placed up for development.

“We are so pleased that the Cabinet has agreed to move forward to purchase this property with Florida Forever funds and even more pleased that Fish Island will be preserved,” said North Florida Land Trust president Jim McCarthy in a statement published in Florida Politics. “Without the leadership of Florida Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Rob Bradley, this project would not have been possible.”

McCarthy was referring to Bradley’s 2018 move to fund Florida Forever during his first year as chair; including, $100 million for the environmental land-buying program. As budget chair, Bradley, the Fleming Island Republican, has been key to reviving Florida Forever.

