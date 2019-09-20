FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road A1A from Old Quarry Road to Pope Road

Daytime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for utility pole replacements.

State Road A1A from Kingston Road to Eden Bay Road

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for construction of a new access.

State Road 16 from Pacetti Road to CR 16A (437630-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for installing light poles.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge repairs. Daytime lane closures Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for routine bridge maintenance.

State Road 207 from South Holmes Boulevard to Silver Lane

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for placement of a force main.

U.S. 1 from State Road 206 to Simone Way

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction of a new access.

U.S. 1 from State Road 206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday around the clock for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing and drainage work.

U.S. 1 from Dismukes Street to West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Daytime lane closures Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.