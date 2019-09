Program Coordinator Twyla Abo reported to Historic City News the following activities from the River House Calendar of Events. All programs, unless otherwise noted, are held at River House, 179 Marine Street in St Augustine.

For reservations and information about these and other ongoing classes, please visit www.coasjc.org/river-house/ or call 904-209-3655. River House hours are Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

NOW BACK AT RH! Flagler College Tech Help

2pm-3pm, Thursdays starting September 26th; Free for River House Members and $5 for non-members. Technology savvy Flagler College students will be offering help with various forms of technology at River House (179 Marine Street). Please bring in your laptop, smartphone, iPhone, iPad, or tablet and a student will work with you one on one to answer all your questions and technology needs! Please call 904-209-3655 to schedule your reservation.

NEW SESSION! Chair Yoga

2pm-3pm, Wednesdays beginning October 2nd; Free for River House Members and $5 for non-members. Chair Yoga is a practice that is accessible to people of all ages and all fitness levels. It has therapeutic benefits to seniors who may not be able to stand for long periods or may be uncomfortable seated on the floor. We also offer Tuesday and Thursday morning sessions from 9am-10am. Please call 904-209-3655 for questions or reservations.

Pole Walking for Fitness, Health and Feeling Happy

2 pm, Tuesday, October 1st; Free clinic. Pole Walking has a low impact on joints, improves balance, burns more calories, and improves posture. River House Pole Walkers meet five different times each week for group walking with instructor Sheila Vidamore. Join us at River House (179 Marine Street) the first Tuesday of each month at 2pm for the required complimentary Pole Walking Clinic. This clinic will include the history of pole walking, information about its benefits, a hands-on demonstration and a lesson with a set of provided poles. Reservations are required as space is limited. Call 904-209-3655 to register. (Must complete Pole Walking Clinic to participate in the Pole Walking Class).

NEW CLASS! Mat Pilates

2:30pm-3:30pm, Tuesdays; Cost is $4 for River House members and $5 for non-members. Join us at River House (179 Marine Street) on Tuesdays from for Mat Pilates. This class has numerous benefits including increasing your flexibility and bone density, strengthening your core, back muscles, and improving the overall health of your entire spine. Suitable for all levels with individualized modifications. Please call 904-209-3655 to register.

River House Book Club

3:00pm-4:00pm, Tuesday, Oct. 8; Free. Join us at River House on the 2nd Tuesday of every month for the River House Book Club. Joining a book club is a great way to be consistent in your reading, delve deeper into books, and make some great friends. This group is complimentary and made possible by the SJC Public Library bookmobile. Book for Oct. 8th: “Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides.

Senior Singles Group

11:30 am, Tuesday, Oct. 1st. Join local seniors for fabulous food and fun conversation the first Tuesday of each month at various restaurants. Please call Victoria Balsamo 419-651-0411 for reservations.

Grief Support Group

10:30am – 12:00pm, Tuesday 11/19; Free. If you are grieving the loss of a loved one, we welcome you to join our monthly bereavement group at River House where you can share thoughts and memories of these special people, and process the issues of grieving. The group is led by experienced bereavement counsellor, Rhona Botnick.

Legally Speaking Lecture Series

10am-11am, Friday, 10/4. Free. Please join attorney Megan Wall from St. Johns County Legal Aid at River House for this free, informative presentation on the subject: “Spouse in a Nursing Home? Do You Have to Go Broke?”

NEW Sessions! French Language – Levels 1 and Conversational French

Wednesdays, beginning 9/25; Cost is $30 for River House Members and $35 for non-members. Discover France and the French Language and culture in these engaging 6-week courses. French Level 1 class time is 1:15pm – 2:15pm. Conversational French class time is 12:00pm – 1:00pm. French Level 1 is a pre-requisite for taking Conversational French. Space is limited. Call 904-209-3655 for more information and reservations.

NEW Sessions! Spanish Language – Levels 1, 2 & 3 (Conversational)

Thursdays, beginning 9/26; Cost is $30 for River House Members and $35 for non-members. Learn Spanish and discover Spanish culture in these engaging 6-week courses. Spanish Level 1 class time is 12:00pm – 1:00pm. Spanish Level 2 class time is 1:15pm – 2:15pm. Conversational Spanish 3 class time is 2:30pm – 3:30pm. Space is limited. Call 904-209-3655 for more information and reservations.

Tech Tuesdays for iPhone & iPad

1pm-2pm, Tuesdays beginning Oct. 1. Cost is $50 for River House members and $60 for non-members. Join us for this 7-week course that focuses on all aspects of iPhone and iPad features and usage with instructor Kai Long. Must bring own iPhone/iPad with you. Call 904-209-3655 for reservations.

NEW Sessions! Genealogy

2pm-3pm, Wednesdays, 6-week course beginning October 2nd. Cost is $30 for River House members and $35 for non-members. Begin the journey into researching your family’s history and learn tips and tricks to enable you to navigate the many branches of your family tree. Call 904-209-3655 for your reservation.

NEW! Portrait Drawing Class

10am-12pm, Thursdays (10/3, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31). Cost is $45 for River House members and $55 for non-members. Discover how you can draw a portrait by applying a simple method the masters used in this 5-week course. Beginning artists are encouraged to bring a picture to work from with the supplies listed below. Space is limited! Call 904-209-3655 for reservations. Supplies needed are a 4H to 8B drawing pencil set, a pencil eraser, and a pencil sharpener.

NEW! Aromatherapy

10am-11:30am, Tuesdays, 10/22, 10/29, 11/5, 11/12; Cost $35 for River House members and $40 for non-members. Learn all about aromatherapy at this new 4-week course. Blend and build your own custom essential oil scent and learn how aromatherapy can enhance wellness. ALL SUPPLIES INCLUDED. Space is limited. Call 904-209-3655 for reservations.

NEW! Greeting Card Creations

2:30pm-4:00pm, Monday, Oct. 28th; cost $12 for River House members and $15 for non-members. Learn the basic techniques to make greeting cards for EVERY occasion! All supplies needed are included. Call 904-209-3655 for reservations.

NEW! American Sign Language – Level 1

3:15pm-4:15pm, Tuesdays 11/5, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26, 12/3, 12/10; Cost $30 for River House members and $35 for nonmembers. Learn to converse in basic American Sign Language and receive an introduction to Deaf Culture at this 6-week course. Space is limited. For reservations, call 904-209-3655.

NEW! American Sign Language – Level 2

2pm-3pm, Tuesdays 11/5, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26, 12/3, 12/10; Cost $30 for River House members and $35 for nonmembers. Continue your education in basic American Sign Language and Deaf Culture at this 6-week course. Space is limited. For reservations, call 904-209-3655. * Level 1 is a pre-requisite to this course.