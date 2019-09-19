St Augustine celebrates Spanish Heritage Month

The City of St. Augustine is offering a salute to its own Spanish heritage by observing National Hispanic Heritage Month with a Spanish flag displayed at the entrance to City Hall.

National Hispanic Heritage Month began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to include the 30-day period from September 15 to October 15.

St. Augustine was founded by the Spanish in 1565 and except for the brief 20-year British Period, remained a Spanish colony until becoming a territory of the United States in 1821.

