Public Notice of Pollution – St Johns County

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County.

St Johns County Environmental Division Manager Tony Cubbedge completed his initial report of the incident on Thursday, September 19th. The incident, Seven Mile Drive, State Watch Office Case Number: 20195360, reportedly began at about 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening and continued for more than two hours, until about 10:30 p.m.

“A cracked sewer line leading to the lift station caused sewer to leak into a grassy area around the lift station and ultimately a storm water pond. The pond was not discharging, and the spill is contained within the stormwater pond,” Cubbedge said in his initial report.

The area was sanitized, warning signs placed at the site and ponds, and water quality monitoring has begun.

“We will monitor the water quality at the pond system and follow up with reports to FDEP Jacksonville,” Cubbedge said.

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

Lat: 30.200279810591702, Long: -81.40106622804046

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “Seven Mile Drive” and the reporting agency is Innlet Beach Waste Water Treatment Facility, 605 E Palerma Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.