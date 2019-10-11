FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Hope Street to Cincinnati Avenue

Nighttime road closure Wednesday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for work in the roadway shoulder.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road A1A from Old Quarry Road to Pope Road

Daytime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for utility pole replacements.

State Road A1A from Kingston Road to Eden Bay Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for construction of a new access.

State Road 16 at Outlet Mall Boulevard

Daytime lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for installation of special emphasis crosswalks.

State Road 16 at Collins Avenue

Daytime lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for installation of special emphasis crosswalks.

State Road 19

Daytime lane closures over the Oklawaha River Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge repairs.

State Road 207 from South Holmes Boulevard to Silver Lane

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for placement of a force main.

U.S. 1 at Las Calinas Boulevard

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction of a new access.

U.S. 1 from Binniger Drive to Stokes Landing Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for regrading the ditch.

U.S. 1 from State Road 206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday around the clock for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing and drainage work.

U.S. 1 from Dismukes Street to West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Daytime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

Like this: Like Loading...