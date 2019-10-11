Historic City Arts & Culture News: October 9

Historic Coast Culture’s Farm-to-Fork Chef Series “A Gilded Age Excursion”

Oct 17

Join us for the Fall 2019 Historic Coast Culture Farm-to-Fork Dinner on the lawn of the St. Augustine Lighthouse Keeper’s House Featuring Chef Michael Lugo of Michael’s Restaurant

Oct 11-13

22nd Annual St. Augustine Greek Festival and Arts & Crafts Fair

Don’t miss the cultural event of the year with homemade Greek food, pastries, live Greek music, traditional dancing, arts & crafts, and more!

Now – Oct 20

Annie Get Your Gun

Set in the Wild West, where Frank Butler is the sharpest sharpshooter around and the heart-throb of Buffalo Bill’s traveling WildWest show.

Visual Arts

The Art Studio & Gallery Presents: Vincent Pizzitola, October’s Featured Artist

Interdisciplinary artist, Vincent Pizzitola, works in various mediums. Working in oil, he gives his paintings a physical presence; working with plaster inebriates his life with the joy of the moment, searching for the perfect way to share it.

Performing Arts

ZZ Top “50th Anniversary Tour” with guest Cheap Trick

On Wednesday, October 16, The Amp will be host to rock icons ZZ Top and guest Cheap Trick as the ZZ Top “50th Anniversary Tour” routes through St. Augustine, Florida!

Literary Arts

Flagler College Writers-in-Residence: Hispanic Heritage Event

Flagler College celebrates writers of Hispanic Heritage as four poets and essayists present their work and discuss how their creativity is influenced by their ancestry.

Festivals

FOSAA Children’s Arts Festival

Mark your calendars and bring the kids to Friends Of St. Augustine Amphitheatre’s Children’s Arts Festival, Sunday, October 13th, from 10AM – 3PM, at the Amphitheatre.

Living History

La Florida and Pedro Menendez with Scott Grant

In this talk, Dr. J. Michael Francis will introduce the first phase of a long-term project to identify the men and women who joined Menéndez’s 1565 expedition.

Many Cultures

A Tuscany Experience Like No Other

Join the Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach, in partnership with Getaway2Give, for a one-of-a-kind trip full of private tours, wine and gastronomy, and special meals prepared by Chef Darren McGrady, former chef to Her Majesty the Queen and Princess Diana.

Notices of events featured by Historic Coast Culture, provided to Historic City News through St. Johns Cultural Council, Inc., 15 Old Mission Ave., St Augustine, FL 32084