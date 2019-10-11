Obituary: Daniel Earl Chitwood Sr



Daniel E Chitwood, who turned 89-years-of-age this month, passed away in St Augustine on October 7, 2019 at BayView Healthcare.

He was a retired pharmacist and owner of McDonald’s Drug Store.

He was a member of the Memorial Presbyterian Church and a longtime member of Ashlar Lodge No. 98 F. & A. M., St Augustine Shrine Club and the St. Augustine Rotary Club.

Dan leaves behind a daughter, Sissy Templeton (Troy) of Miami, Florida, and two sons, Daniel E Chitwood, Jr (Sue) of St Augustine, and John Chitwood of San Antonio, Texas.

Memorial services are planned for a date in November and will be announced. Craig Funeral Home and Memorial Park oversees local arrangements.

Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park

1475 Old Dixie Highway

St. Augustine, FL 32086

(904) 824-1672