FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Hope Street to Cincinnati Avenue

Nighttime road closure Wednesday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for work in the roadway shoulder.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

SR-A1A from Old Quarry Road to Pope Road

Daytime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for utility pole replacements.

SR-A1A from Beach Boulevard to Madrid Street

Daytime lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for utility work.

SR-13 at Davis Pond Road

Daytime lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for curb repair and taking of asphalt samples.

SR-16 from Collins Road East to US-1 (437630-1-52-01)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for street light foundation construction.

SR-206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge repairs.

SR-207 from South Holmes Boulevard to Silver Lane

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for placement of a force main.

US-1

Daytime lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for replacement of the driveway pipe at 5660 US-1 South.

US-1 at 1.3 miles north of SR-206

Daytime lane closures over Moses Creek Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine bridge inspection.

US-1 at Las Calinas Boulevard

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction of a new access.

US-1 from SR-206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing and drainage work.

US-1 from Dismukes Street to West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Daytime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

