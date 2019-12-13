FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road 16 from Collins Road to U.S. 1 (437630-1-52-01)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for lighting work.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Sunday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for bridge repairs.

State Road 207 from east of State Road 206 to Vermont Heights (439348-1)

Continuous daytime and nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing.

State Road 207 from Wildwood Drive to Lightsey Road

Daytime lane and sidewalk closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for power pole replacement.

U.S. 1 at Las Calinas

Daytime lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for widening of the roadway.

U.S. 1 from State Road 206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing and drainage work.

U.S. 1 from Dismukes Street to West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Daytime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.