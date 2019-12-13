Public Notice of Pollution – St Johns County

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County.

St Johns County Environmental Division Manager Tony Cubbedge completed his initial report of the incident on Friday, December 13th. The incident, Sawgrass Waste Water Treatment Facilitator, Case Number: 20196948, reportedly began at about 3:55 p.m. Thursday evening and continued for about 45-minutes, until about 10:30 p.m.

“Operators were transferring effluent from one digestor to another and the valve was not fully closed causing an overflow which reached a stormwater inlet,” Cubbedge said in his initial report.

The area was sanitized, warning signs placed at the site and ponds, and water quality monitoring has begun.

“The area was washed down, sanitized and the stormwater inlet was vacuumed out. Warning signs have been placed around the pond and surface water monitoring has begun.,” Cubbedge said.

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

Lat: 30.186785006273862, Long: -81.37812995910606

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “Sawgrass Waste Water Treatment Facility” and the reporting agency is 10047 W. Sawgrass Dr, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.