Flagler College’s Women of Vision Advisory Board announced to Historic City News last week that the fifth annual Power of the Purse luncheon is planned for May 9th in the historic Ponce de Leon Hall.

This year’s program will feature guest speaker Sylvia Longmire, an accessible travel writer, travel agent, author and entrepreneur who is also a service-disabled veteran, single mother and the former Miss Wheelchair USA 2016. Longmire travels around the world in her power wheelchair, usually solo, and writes about the accessibility of her destinations on her travel blog, “Spin the Globe.”

“Sylvia Longmire hopes to educate people about the needs and capabilities of disabled travelers and to encourage people with disabilities to leave their fears behind and seek adventure,” said Event Chair Linda Allen-Hawkins.

In addition to a silent auction of designer handbags, the event will include a raffle of fine jewelry. Money raised from the luncheon will go toward scholarships for women attending Flagler College.

“Everyone attending the luncheon will receive a Tribute Book as a signature keepsake of the event,” said Allen-Hawkins. “Purchasing a tribute is a wonderful way to honor a mother, daughter, sister, friend, teacher or colleague, while also supporting scholarships at Flagler College.”



Allen-Hawkins added that the fact that Mothers’ Day falls just three days after the event could present a special opportunity.

For information about supporting the Women of Vision Fund, go to flagler.edu/wov