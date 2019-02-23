Discover the Guana Peninsula on a guided exploration hike

Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection, in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, have invited Historic City News readers to enjoy a guided walking tour of the Guana Peninsula held on the first Saturday of every month.

The next guided exploration hike will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. departing from the Guana-Tolomato-Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve’s Trailhead Pavilion located west of the Guana Dam in Ponte Vedra Beach.

During a guided hike, visitors can learn about the cultural history of the Guana Peninsula, as well as the natural biodiversity of the reserve. Hear about the peninsula’s 5,000 years of human history, including how native peoples used estuarine resources, what European plantation life was like and current efforts to learn about and save these resources.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable closed-toe shoes and headcover, bring water and sunscreen if needed. A camera and backpack are welcome. No pets. The event is free, but there is a $3 per vehicle parking fee. Reserve your spot today. For more information, call 904-823-4500.