Motorists to see a new traffic pattern in North City

As part of the widening and reconstruction improvements at the San Marco Avenue and May Street intersection, traffic on US-1 (Ponce de Leon Boulevard) will shift slightly between Dismukes Street and west San Carlos Avenue Friday, February 22nd barring inclement weather and unforeseen circumstances.

The shift will allow for the installation of a low-profile barrier wall necessary for crews to continue roadway construction safely. Northbound US-1 traffic will shift to the east just south of West San Carlos Avenue. Southbound US-1 traffic will shift to the west just south of Dismukes Street just past west San Carlos Avenue.

Variable message boards are displayed on northbound and southbound US-1 and west San Carlos Avenue to provide advanced notice to motorists of the new traffic pattern.

Motorists and pedestrians are reminded to pay close attention to orange barrels, cones and directional signs in place for safety reasons during construction.

San Marco Avenue, west San Carlos Avenue and May Street improvements are part of a collaboration with the Florida Department of Transportation, the City of St. Augustine and the community to reconfigure and widen the roadway to allow for better traffic flow in the area.

Petticoat-Schmitt Civil Contractors told Historic City News that they were selected to complete the $9.3 million improvement project that began in fall 2017. The San Marco Avenue and May Street intersection reconstruction is estimated for completion this spring.

Drainage improvements on May Street are expected to begin once the intersection reconstruction is finished.