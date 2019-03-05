Fire breaks out closing a popular bayfront restaurant

At about 8:00 p.m. Monday night, Historic City News received word from the St Augustine Fire Department that a fire had broken out at Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille located at 46 Avenida Menendez along the bayfront.

Crews were still on the scene at about 9:00 p.m. supported by units from St Johns County Fire Rescue. First responders are reporting that the fire is currently out. Firefighters will remain at the scene to determine a cause and monitor for hot spots.

It is believed that the fire occurred in a space between the first and second floor.

A City spokesman reported that they are pleased that there are no injuries and the damage was mainly isolated.

The restaurant will remain closed for tonight. No word yet if the popular venue serving New Orleans style Cajun-Creole cuisine will reopen in time for Fat Tuesday, March 5th.