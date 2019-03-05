St Augustine Beach will continue commission meeting Tuesday evening

On March 4, 2019 the City of St Augustine Beach informed Historic City News of the details of their regular City Commission meeting. Cindy Walker reported that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss Beach Blast Off, the zoning of medical marijuana pharmacies, and a ban on plastic bag use by retail establishments, among other issues.

The meeting began with Lynn Eberly, Outreach Coordinator of the Council on Aging, presenting available services and programs to older adults in St Johns County. For more information about Meals on Wheels, Care Connection, Transportation, and more, please visit their website.

Then, Cindy Walker, St Augustine Beach Communications and Events Coordinator, presented the Beach Blast Off after-action report. The event was a success, with more people attending the event than ever before.

Next, there was a final reading passed that allows pharmacies, including those selling medical marijuana, to be allowed in St Augustine Beach South business district. This new ordinance will not affect any pharmacies already in place.

The examination of two ordinances were presented by Attorney Jane West for retailers to prevent the use, sale, and distribution of single use plastic bags and another ordinance concerning plastic straws and Styrofoam in The City of St Augustine Beach. The wording of the ordinances will be studied, reviewed, and updated for the first reading at next month’s commission meeting.

The City Commission and staff would like to thank the numerous St Augustine Beach residents, business owners, and community members who expressed public opinion. Further commentary is invited to be submitted on the City’s website.

The “New Business” items on the March 4 Commission Meeting agenda, including live televising of public meetings, the urban forestry master plan, citizen survey, and revisions to worker’s compensation, will be discussed at a continuation meeting tomorrow, March 5th at 5:00 p.m. at St Augustine Beach City Hall located at 2200 A1A South in St Augustine Beach.