Historic St. Augustine Area Council meeting

Ameris Bank will sponsor the next meeting of the St Augustine and St Johns County Chamber of Commerce Historic St. Augustine Area Council on Friday, March 8th, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the St. Augustine Art Association, located at 22 Marine Street.

Historic City News readers have been encouraged to participate as the City of St. Augustine updates its Comprehensive Plan to the year 2040. The Comp Plan contains the goals and policies which guide the long-term planning and development of the City. It’s the “play book” guiding all decisions.

The Council will hear from Amy Skinner, Deputy Director of Planning and Building for the City of St. Augustine with an update on the progress of the Comprehensive Plan Review. As the City makes its plans, it is vital that the downtown and entry corridor business community’s input is heard.

Mark your calendars to attend, learn, participate in the discussion and offer your feedback. It’s so important that the business community have a voice in the Comp Plan review, and this is your opportunity! We expect another full house, so don’t be late!!!

Parking is graciously provided in the OC White’s lot on Marine Street.