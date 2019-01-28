First Friday Artwalk

Hosted by Art Galleries of St Augustine

Friday at 5 PM – 9 PM

Weather forecast: 57–64°F Cloudy

On the first Friday of every month, St. Augustine’s art galleries welcome Historic City News readers to browse the latest art exhibits and enjoy refreshments and live entertainment at more than 25 participating galleries.

Many of the Galleries introduce their featured artist for the month and they are often on hand to answer questions about their work. Artwalk takes place throughout St. Augustine’s historic downtown area, uptown and — even over the Bridge of Lions onto Anastasia Island and the beach.

Historic Tours of America and Old Town Trolleys of St Augustine provide complimentary shuttle service to most of the galleries.

The First Friday Artwalk is sponsored by The Art Galleries of Saint Augustine, a non-profit artistic association of the diverse and eclectic art galleries in the area.

For more information visit artgalleriesofstaugustine.com

