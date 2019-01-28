Letter: How will a public park alleviate stormwater flooding?

Mary Ann and John Morrow

Coquina Avenue, St Augustine

Dear Historic City News editor:

After being away for only a week, we learned on January 15, 2019, that there will be a city park next door to us. How can the city decide this so quickly?

How can 91-93 Coquina Avenue and our property handle all the parking, traffic, and congestion that this street already endures, plus the burden of a new city park?

With this property being on the waterfront, it will become a fish camp for every fisherman in the county. For the last 40-years, we have been dealing with inconsiderate fishermen who trap, dump, and launch their inflatables. Who will police the park and be responsible for law enforcement of the property?

The trash left behind will attract more rodents, wildlife, and late night low-life than we already have. Who will clean-up?

If this property becomes city property, the nuisance will become 24/7. These intruders already use foul language when asked to leave Coquina Creek, which our deed claims we own, to the center. Are you just taking our property rights?

How is a public park going to alleviate stormwater flooding?

Too many questions. How could this happen? As an immediate neighbor to this “so-called” park, we should have been kept informed by the City, and we have not.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing our articles with your friends and family on Facebook. Thank you. Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

