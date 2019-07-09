Fishing pier on SR-206 Bridge closed beginning Monday, July 22

The Florida Department of Transportation reported to Historic City News that they will temporarily close the fishing pier on the SR-206 Bridge over the Matanzas River beginning Monday, July 22nd in order to perform bridge repairs.

The Crescent Beach pier is expected to be closed until September 2019, weather and schedule permitting. The bridge will remain open to vehicular and marine traffic throughout the project.

The rehabilitation work is part of an ongoing maintenance schedule that includes corrosion protection, concrete repairs and replacing the fishing pier at the bridge.

To minimize traffic impacts during construction, lane closures will not be allowed from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Full closures of the bridge are not anticipated unless unforeseen circumstances occur.

The $3 million project was awarded to Freyssinet, Inc. and is expected to be completed by late 2019, weather and schedule permitting.