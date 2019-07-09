Sandra Miles named VP of Student Affairs at Flagler College

Dr. Joseph G. Joyner reported to Historic City News today the appointment of Dr. Sandra Miles to Flagler College as the new Vice President of Student Affairs. Her start date at Flagler will be July 15. She will replace Dan Stewart, who decided to step down as Vice President of Student Services earlier this year and will assume a new position as Administrator on Special Assignment.

As Vice President, Dr. Miles, who was previously Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, will oversee a reorganized Student Affairs division that will include Residence Life, Student Activities, Health Services, the Career Development Center, Intramural Sports, the Ringhaver Student Center, Safety and Security, Counseling Services, Title IX and CARE.

“Dr. Miles has proven to be a leader who invests in the development and success of all students,” Dr Joyner told local reporters. “She embodies the College’s core values and I am confident she will work collaboratively across all channels in carrying out our strategic plan.”

According to Dr. Joyner’s announcement, her career has included all facets of student affairs from Director of Student Activities to Chief Diversity Officer. She has developed CARE Teams, enhanced interdepartmental connectivity focused on students and increased student participation and satisfaction in student services in previous positions.

In addition to the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Dr. Miles also served as Dean of Students at Indiana University Purdue University Columbus, as well as other important leadership roles at that institution.

A Jacksonville native, Dr. Miles earned her doctorate from Florida State University, and her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Central Florida.