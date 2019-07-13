FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

*New traffic pattern in place*

Beginning Monday, July 15, northbound San Marco Avenue traffic north of Dufferin Street will continue to access the south connector to travel east on May Street or continue northbound utilizing the new slip lane, which ties into San Marco Avenue at the north connector. The northbound San Marco Avenue left-turn movement to West San Carlos Avenue will no longer be available.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road 13 at Majestic Oak Parkway

Daytime road closure from Monday through July 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for roadway stabilization work. Follow detour.

State Road 16- Shands Bridge

Daytime lane closure Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

State Road 16 from south of Collins Avenue to Varella Avenue

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for road work at the intersection of Collins Avenue.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. for bridge repairs.

U.S. 1 from Southpark Boulevard to Lewis Point Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for new access construction.

U.S. 1 from Watson Road to Shores Boulevard

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for utility pole replacement.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.