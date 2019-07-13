Palm Coast teenager shot and killed overnight

In the last hour, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly informed Historic City News that 17-year-old Elijah Rizvan of Palm Coast was shot and killed just before 8:30 p.m. last night. Nearby areas in the W-Section are being actively processed by crime scene investigators.

Westfield Lane and Westford Lane in Palm Coast are shut down to traffic at this time. An increased law enforcement presence will continue to be in the area as investigators canvass the neighborhood for evidence and any home video surveillance that might aid in identifying those responsible.

“This is the beginning stages of an apparent homicide investigation,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “During this active investigation, we ask that the public come forward with information that will help locate these suspects. If you saw or heard anything, we need to know about it.”

Two suspects, believed to be black males wearing dark hoodies, fled in a silver vehicle with a spoiler. Deputies are actively searching for this vehicle.

“The community has been extremely supportive throughout the early stages of the investigation and it is paying off,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “More than a dozen investigators are working on this case. We are developing persons of interest and thoroughly following all active leads. Our team is on it and we will not rest until an arrest is made.”

A video update from the Sheriff can be viewed here:

https://www.facebook.com/flaglercounty.sheriffsoffice/videos/467193817393245/

Anyone with information on this case can come forward and remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS where you could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00. You can also call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 regarding case 2019-65304.

More information will be provided as the investigation continues.