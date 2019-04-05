Flagler sheriff defers to FDLE to investigate a suspect in a public corruption case

Yesterday, Thursday April 4, 2019, at approximately 3:00 p.m. a Flagler County deputy was working at the courthouse on Moody Boulevard when he was approached by an employee of Innovation Technology, a computer service vender contracted to Flagler County Government at that location.

Through the deputy, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was advised that the company had obtained information concerning possible misappropriation of Flagler County public funds by Flagler County Tourism Director, 44-year-old Matthew Charles Dunn who resides in Palm Coast.

The witness informed the deputy that an internal review conducted by the county produced enough clear evidence to warrant Dunn’s suspension, with pay, while a full investigation could proceed.

The informant had been instructed to collect all electronic devices owned by the county; but in Dunn’s possession. A representative of the county Information Technology department was on site to prevent physical or virtual access to the county systems by the devices.

New locks were placed on Dunn’s office door to prevent access to potential evidence.

After reviewing preliminary information and consulting with the State Attorney and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office turned the case over to FDLE to investigate, noting that the top state law enforcement agency has extensive experience in investigating public corruption cases.

The Sheriff’s Office informed Historic City News and members of the media that they will have no further comment during the active investigation.