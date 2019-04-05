New street lights being installed along SR-16

The Florida Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a safety project to install lighting along SR-16 from CR-16A to San Marco Avenue this Monday, April 8, weather and circumstances permitting.

New overhead street lighting will be installed within the project limits with an exception from west of Verona Way to the St. Augustine Outlets. Construction also includes the replacement of high mast luminaires at the I-95 interchange and pedestrian luminaires on the San Sebastian Bridge.

Lane closures will occur from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Pedestrians are strongly encouraged to follow sidewalk detours provided while in place.

Chinchor Electric Inc. is contracted to complete the $4.8 million safety project by spring 2021, not including weather, holidays and special events.