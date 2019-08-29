Florida National Guard prepares for Hurricane Dorian response

Florida National Guard Director of Public Affairs, Major Caitlin Brown, reported to Historic City News this afternoon that the Guard has begun preparations in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.

With approximately 12,000 soldiers and airmen assigned, the Florida National Guard can activate personnel as needed and directed by the Governor.

“We are well-equipped with assets including high-wheeled vehicles, helicopters, boats and generators, and are preparing for possible missions to include humanitarian assistance, security operations, search and rescue, aviation, and more,” Brown reported.

