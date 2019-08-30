Flagler Sheriff deploys inmate work crew to fill sandbags for residents

As Historic City News readers in Florida prepare for Hurricane Dorian this Labor Day weekend, Sheriff Rick Staly has deployed the Flagler County Jail Inmate Work Crew to Malacompra Park, 115 Malacompra Road, in the Hammock area of Palm Coast, to help fill sandbags for residents.

The Flagler County Jail Inmate Work Crew is available at all three Flagler County sand locations today, Friday, to help fill sandbags for residents. They will be available from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. so long as weather permits, and supplies are available.

“If you are in need of sand bags and would like assistance in filling the bags and loading them into your vehicle, the Inmate Work Crew is here to help,” Sheriff Staly said. “The crew will be available until the county’s supply of sand and sandbags runs out.”

The Flagler County sandbag locations Friday are:

• The Old Jail site at Utility Street and Old Moody Boulevard.

• Hidden Trails Community Center, 6108 Mahogany, Bunnell

• Malacompra Park, 115 Malacompra Road, Palm Coast

Additional self-service sandbag locations are available in the City of Palm Coast at:

• Palm Coast Public Works Yard, 1 Wellfield Grade, Palm Coast

• Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast

• Seminole Woods Neighborhood Park, 350 Sesame Blvd., Palm Coast

The City of Palm Coast has empty sandbags available at two locations between 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on weekdays.

• Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Ave., Palm Coast

• Palm Coast Utility Department, 2 Utility Drive, Palm Coast