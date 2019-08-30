St Johns River Water Management District will close its public lands Saturday

Communications Officer Teresa Monson, reported to Historic City News today that the St. Johns River Water Management District will close all its public lands districtwide at noon on Saturday, August 31st, in advance of Hurricane Dorian to ensure public and land management staff safety.

All district lands will remain closed until further notice to allow staff to assess damage on properties, clean up and make any repairs before reopening to public use. Groups with camping reservations and other special use authorizations will be notified by email.

“The district owns or manages approximately 737,500 acres of land throughout its 18-county service area,” Monson pointed out. “These lands help protect and preserve water resources. They also protect plant and wildlife habitat and provide areas for public recreation and environmental education.”

For updates on district lands, visit: www.sjrwmd.com/lands/recreation/announcements/ or call the Palatka headquarters switchboard at 800-451-7106 for a recorded message about district operations.

About the St. Johns River Water Management District

St. Johns River Water Management District staff are committed to ensuring the sustainable use and protection of water resources for the benefit of the people of the district and the state of Florida. The St. Johns River Water Management District is one of five districts in Florida managing groundwater and surface water supplies in the state. The district encompasses all or part of 18 northeast and east-central Florida counties. District headquarters are in Palatka, and staff also are available to serve the public at service centers in Maitland, Jacksonville and Palm Bay. Connect with us on Twitter at @SJRWMD, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. For more information about the district, please visit www.sjrwmd.com.