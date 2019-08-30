Friday situation update from St Johns County Emergency Management

St. Johns County Emergency Management media liaison Kelly Wilson reported today’s Situation Report update to Historic City News, regarding Hurricane Dorian. The next Situation Report will be issued tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. unless conditions dictate an earlier report.

EOC Manager Director Linda Stoughton reported that residents should call 904-824-5550 between 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. for updated statuses during the storm. Although the Emergency Operations Center’s Activation Level remains at 3 they are operating in an enhanced monitoring mode.

CURRENT EVENT STATUS

• Hurricane Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph. A slower west-northwestward to westward motion should begin tonight and continue into early next week. On this track, the core of Dorian should move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas today and tomorrow, be near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and be near the Florida peninsula late Monday.

• Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane later today, and it will remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane while it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and approaches the Florida peninsula into early next week. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles

Potential Local Impacts:

Excessive rainfall potential exists with the current track, 10-15 inches of rain with higher amounts possible.

Timing for effects from Dorian have slowed down significantly and we are unlikely to see any impacts until Tuesday.

Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for potential minor flooding during high tide.

Regardless of the eventual track, dangerous marine conditions across coastal waters with large breaking surf and potential beach erosion.

Nor’easter conditions have developed and will persist through the weekend.

Local tides will already be elevated into the weekend due to the new moon.

No Watches or Warnings have been issued for St. Johns County. No evacuations have been ordered. No shelters are open.



• Today’s Weather: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

• Tonight’s Weather: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. East wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

• Tomorrow’s Weather: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 6 to 14 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

You can always get real time weather information for St. Johns County locations at WeatherSTEM, visit https://stjohns.weatherstem.com/

GOVERNMENT / HOSPITAL / AIRPORT STATUS

St. Johns County Government Status: Operational

St. Johns County School District Status: Operational

St. Johns County Court House Status: Operational

City of St. Augustine Status: Operational

City of St. Augustine Beach Status: Operational

Flagler Hospital Status: Operational

Northeast Florida Regional Airport Status: Operational

COMMUNITY CANCELLATIONS / CLOSURES

Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments will be closed starting Friday August 30, 2019.

The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting and the special budget meeting scheduled Tuesday, September 3 have been cancelled.

Anastasia State Park Campground is being evacuated today will be closed until Wednesday.

Flagler College has cancelled classes for September 2-4, 2019.

Florida School for the Deaf and Blind has cancelled classes and sent students home. The campus remains open for 11- and 12-month employees.

PROTECTIVE ACTIONS

St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center Citizens Information Line is open 8 am – 6 pm for residents to call regarding County services, storm response, and events. Please call 904.824.5550 for non-emergency storm-related information. The hotline will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Johns County is providing free sandbags at six locations throughout the County for the public in preparation for Hurricane Dorian. The sand and the bags will be provided free of charge. Residents must provide their own transportation and shovels and will be responsible for filling their own bags. There is a maximum allocation of 20 bags per person. The sand and bags are available between 8 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily throughout the duration of the inclement weather event.

Windswept Acres Park – 5335 SR A1A South

Sims Pit – 536 S. Holmes Boulevard.

Town of Hastings Town Hall – 6195 S. Main Street, behind the building.

Mills Field – 1805 Racetrack Road, in the overflow parking area.

Palm Valley – Under the Palm Valley Bridge on the east side of the Intracoastal

North Beach Park – 3721 Coastal Highway (at the walkover)

St. Johns County Emergency Management is closely monitoring Hurricane Dorian and is participating in conference calls with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, National Weather Service Jacksonville and National Hurricane Center for the most up-to-date information.

St. Johns County Emergency Management is requesting that any departments or organizations that are taking any actions relative to the storm please advise us by email so the information can be added to the situation reports.

All residents to review their emergency plan and supplies, as well as determine their Evacuation Zone by going to our website www.sjcemergencymanagement.com and clicking on the My Evacuation Zone link.

Please take this time to make sure that your NOAA weather radio is operational.