Free family-friendly Drum Circle event Thursday

West African Drum Circles is a group of artisans whose primary purpose is to engage the Saint Augustine community in a family-friendly, free-flowing musical experience to foster unity and fellowship.

Though not a class, the group’s aim is to welcome and educate participants on the essence of each person as an individual and part of a greater whole through rhythm and dance. Visitors who come to our fair city are always welcome. Together, the group weaves a circle of self-empowerment, creativity, discovery and wellbeing.

A new guest facilitator leads the program each month with a different genre of world drumming. There is often a free-style group belly-dance at 8:00 p.m. with the guidance of our community dance instructor. There is even a “Kids Zone” with tiny drums & Ho-La-Hoops for everyone to use as they please.

For Historic City News readers planning to attend, the free event will be held at the St Johns County Pier on Thursday, September 19th from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

All are encouraged in the freedom to move, sing, drum expressing themselves in balance with others, creating a universal commonality and imbuing each participant with a sense of unity, energy and the release of anxiety and tension both as individuals and as a cohesive group.

West African Drum Circles thrives on inclusiveness and relishes the opportunity to share this rhythmic experience for a unique interactive event. No experience is needed, just a willingness to learn, share and relate on a positive level with others.