Where will your curiosity lead you on Museum Day?

Museum Day is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. The Museum Day ticket provides free admission for two people on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Historic City News readers are invited to discover, learn, listen, and create at the Lightner Museum. This year, Smithsonian is celebrating the Year of Music, highlighting and sharing Smithsonian’s vast musical holdings, bringing together resources in history, art, culture, science, and education.

Search for musically inspired artifacts and artworks while exploring the museum galleries with a scavenger hunt specifically designed for Museum Day’s 2019 theme. Learn about and listen to vintage instruments during several gilded age music room demonstrations.

After the scavenger hunt and music demonstrations, come to the Mezzanine level overlooking the former Alcazar Hotel’s historic pool area to create your own music-themed craft. You’ll also want to explore our museum store where we have exciting musically inspired items.

Also participating in Smithsonian Museum Day will be the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum. “As a Smithsonian Affiliate Museum, we are thrilled to participate in this event each year, offering free admission to our guests on this special day,” said Kathy Fleming, Executive Director of the Lighthouse.

The St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum is preparing for an upcoming World War II exhibit. Our collection of 19,000 artifacts includes recorded music and historic photos of St. Augustine vocalist Bobbie Hatchett singing with the US Coast Guard Band in the Ponce de Leon Hotel dining room (USCG Training Center at Flagler College) in the 1940s during WWII.

Free admission is for two people with Museum Day tickets on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on September 21. Guests must present a printed ticket in order to gain free entry. Registration through the Smithsonian Magazine website is required prior to entry to receive free general admission for two.