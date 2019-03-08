Free park and ride shuttle returns Saturday

In order to assist businesses in downtown St Augustine, their customers, and employees, the City of St Augustine reported to Historic City News that they have obtained funding to operate this year’s free park and ride shuttle beginning at 8:00 a.m. starting on Saturday March 9th.

The free service is scheduled to begin operation from 8:00 a.m. every Saturday through April 20, 2019 and will operate until 11:00 p.m. on Saturdays and until 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.

The public affairs spokesperson for the City says they hope the expanded hours will provide a viable parking alternative for those who serve the public in the downtown businesses.

The shuttle is funded by the City of St. Augustine, Romanza’s Celtic Festival, the Lions Seafood Festival, and Rotary Club’s Rhythm and Ribs.

For complete information, including a shuttle map, parking locations, and hours of operation, visit the Park & Ride section of the Mobility website at www.CityStAugMobility.com