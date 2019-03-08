Joint meeting of City planning boards set for Thursday

Historic City News readers interested in the historic preservation element of the Comprehensive Plan and to evaluate and rank the Historic Preservation Master Plan (HPMP) Work Plan Objectives for the Fiscal Year 2019/2020, will have an opportunity to provide input directly to members of the respective boards and city staff who will rank these elements and objectives.

In October 2018, when HARB and Planning and Zoning Board (PZB) made their recommendation to adopt the HPMP, they included a first draft work plan identifying tasks to be completed.

On Thursday, March 14, starting at 9:00am in The Alcazar Room of City Hall, located at 75 King Street, the City of St. Augustine will host a joint workshop of the PZB and the Historic Architectural Review Board, to discuss that draft, so that there is a prioritized list by the end of the meeting Thursday.

In addition to providing time for public comment, city staff will offer a presentation at this workshop to explain the format of the work plan. View the agenda from the calendar on the home page of the city’s website at www.CityStAug.com.