Germain convicted of attempted first-degree murder

Friday morning, Historic City News local reporters were informed that a St Johns County jury convicted Brad Timothy Germain of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. Germain is a seven-time convicted felon. He has a history of committing aggravated assault as well as aggravated battery against law enforcement officers.

On March 26, 2019, police responded to a disturbance call at Germain’s residence. St. Johns County deputies attempted to contact Germain before he fled with a large pipe in his hands. One of the deputies, Thomas Drake, ordered the defendant to drop the pipe. Instead, Germain swung the pipe at the deputy and pointed the pipe and lunged it at the deputy’s chest. Later, Germain pointed the pipe and lunged it at the deputy’s face.

“By the grace of God, Deputy Drake avoided serious bodily injury — if not death,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said about the case. “Attempted murder of a law enforcement officer carries a mandatory life sentence because it attacks the very heart of our criminal justice system.”

After Germain was detained and upon examination of the pipe, officers realized it was a homemade firearm with a 12-gauge shotgun shell inside. As the deputy unloaded the firearm, he realized the primer on the shotgun shell had been struck twice by the homemade firing pin.

“We must protect and defend those who protect and serve our communities,” Larizza said.

Assistant State Attorney Rebecca Emert prosecuted the case and Circuit Judge Howard M. Maltz presided over the trial. Judge Maltz will sentence Germain on January 8, 2020.